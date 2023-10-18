KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Election results, No Script All Wit, and Evening at Egan

by

October 18, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations: Domestic violence prevention through education

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month; Host Christina Michelle and her guests discuss the importance of teaching prevention in an effort to end domestic violence in America.

Juneau Afternoon: October 17, 2023

Conversations on today's show: Delores Churchill and the "Tracing Roots" documentary; Juneau Symphony and Juneau Lyric Opera present "Candide," and Juneau Career Firefighters raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Juneau Afternoon: Pianist Phoebe Wu, SAIL Unmasking Disability fundraiser, Mga Kuwento podcast, and KTOO thank you gift artist Glo Ramirez

Conversations today include: Con Brio Chamber Series presents pianist Phoebe Wu, SAIL's Unmasking Disability gala fundraiser, Mga Kuwento podcast preview and KTOO thank you gift artist Glo Rameriz.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications