Juneau Afternoon: Election results, No Script All Wit, and Evening at Egan

On today’s program:
- No Script All Wit – Improv at Crystal Saloon – players from Seattle’s Unexpected Improv come to Juneau
- City Chat with KTOO Reporter Katie Anastas, including recent election results
- Evening at Egan lecture on Friday, October 27, 2023: “The Suicide Basin glacier outburst flood: 2023 and beyond”
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.