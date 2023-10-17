Juneau Afternoon: October 17, 2023

On today’s program:
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the Capital City Fire & Rescue team
- Juneau Career Firefighters (Instagram)
- “Tracing Roots: A Weaver’s Journey” with Delores Churchill, which will be broadcast on KTOO 360TV, on Wednesday, October 17 at 8:00 p.m.
- The Juneau Symphony and Juneau Lyric Opera open “CANDIDE“ this weekend
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.