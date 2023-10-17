Juneau Afternoon: October 17, 2023

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Culture Rich Conversations: A conversation with Trina Lynch Jackson Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association welcome guest Trina Lynch Jackson! Host Christina Michelle and her guest discuss Trina’s Uncle Charles and his legacy as well as her new life here in Juneau and her new book entitled, “The Forget Me Not Chronicles, Volume 1.”