KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: October 17, 2023

by

Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the Juneau Career Firefighters (photo courtesy of Juneau Career Firefighters)

October 17, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Pianist Phoebe Wu, SAIL Unmasking Disability fundraiser, Mga Kuwento podcast, and KTOO thank you gift artist Glo Ramirez

Conversations today include: Con Brio Chamber Series presents pianist Phoebe Wu, SAIL's Unmasking Disability gala fundraiser, Mga Kuwento podcast preview and KTOO thank you gift artist Glo Rameriz.

Culture Rich Conversations: A conversation with Trina Lynch Jackson

Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association welcome guest Trina Lynch Jackson! Host Christina Michelle and her guest discuss Trina’s Uncle Charles and his legacy as well as her new life here in Juneau and her new book entitled, “The Forget Me Not Chronicles, Volume 1.”

Alaska State Libraries Archives & Museum Logo

Juneau Afternoon: Previews of this weekend's Museum Gala and Evening at Egan Lecture

Conversations on today's show: Previews of the Friends museum gala and the next Evening at Egan lecture, plus a look at the themes of upcoming Mga Kuwento podcast episodes and information on the KTOO fall membership campaign.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications