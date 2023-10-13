Juneau Afternoon: Pianist Phoebe Wu, SAIL Unmasking Disability fundraiser, Mga Kuwento podcast, and KTOO thank you gift artist Glo Ramirez

On today’s program:
- Pianist Phoebe Wu plays Sunday, October 15, via the Con Brio Chamber Series
- No Longer Very Clear is an energetic and intimate contemporary classical solo concert presented by pianist Phoebe Wu that simultaneously celebrates the roots we come from and the individual creative spirit. The program highlights the beauty of blurred lines in art, featuring music by modern American composers of diverse backgrounds, including works by Gabriela Lena Frank, Florence Price, Annika Socolofsky, and Lou Harrison. Each piece holds multiple influences that not only coexist but thrive together without opposing one another. This tour was made possible by support from the Robert Turnbull Piano Foundation.
- Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) upcoming gala dinner and auction
- SAIL’s “Unmasking Disability” gala is on Saturday, October 21, at 6:00 p.m. at Centennial Hall. There is a silent auction, a decadent dessert auction, and a live auction with cruises, travel packages, Alaska Airlines tickets, a private dinner party, and a year’s worth of Juneau entertainment.
- This is SAIL’s biggest fundraiser of the year, which raises flexible funding that supports seniors and people with disabilities in their work to remain independent and healthy in the setting of their choice.
- A preview of episode two of the KTOO Mga Kuwento podcast
- Mga Kuwento, Ep. 2: Filipino workers seek the American dream in Juneau
- A chat with 2023-2024 KTOO Membership drive artist Glo Ramirez
- Glo Ramirez is a Puerto Rican creative who is grateful to be a guest on Lingít Aaní, where she lives, plays, works, and makes cute but cool stuff, including the KTOO thank-you gifts for membership.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.