Mga Kuwento: Filipinos of Juneau museum exhibit opens Friday, October 6, 2023

On today’s program:
- MGA KUWENTO: City Museum Exhibit and First Friday Opening Reception
- First Friday – October 6 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M.
- The exhibit runs from October 6 through November 22
- Juneau Jazz & Classics: Chelsey Green and the Green Project
- Part of Juneau Jazz & Classics Fall Music Festival
- Two performances:
- Jazz at the JACC – Wednesday, October 4 at 7:00 P.M.
- Putin’ on the Ritz – Friday, October 6 at 7:00 P.M.
- Dr. Chelsey Green’s full-hour interview on Culture Rich Conversations
- Juneau Community Bands: Taku Winds Oktoberfest Concert
- Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 P.M. at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today's show with help from Erin Tripp.