KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

The Calder Quartet kicks off Juneau Jazz & Classics Fall Music Festival

by

Calder Quartet Members left to right: Tereza Stanislav, Benjamin Jacobson, Eric Byers, Jonathan Moerschel (Photo courtesy of Calder Quartet)

October 3, 2023 — Full Epsiode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Interview with Mga Kuwento Executive Producer Tasha Elizarde

An interview with Mga Kuwento Executive Director Tasha Elizarde. Mga Kuwento is a three-part project taking place during Filipino American History Month.

Juneau Afternoon: Friday, September 29, 2023

Conversations on today's show: Southeast Alaska Land Trust Fiddlehead Restaurant Pop-up fundraiser, Juneau Soccer Club kicks off their season, Photographer Fu Bao's First Friday event, and Treadwell Arena's weekend events to help eliminate cancer.

Upcoming musical offerings from Juneau Jazz & Classics and Con Brio Chamber Series

Conversations on today's show include: Juneau Jazz and Classics Fall Music Festival, Con Brio Chamber Series Saturday recital, Juneau Garden Club potluck and updates from the Juneau Public Library.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications