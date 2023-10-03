The Calder Quartet kicks off Juneau Jazz & Classics Fall Music Festival

On today’s program:
- Juneau Jazz & Classics kicks off with the Calder Quartet
- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Bartlett Hospital shares resources and information
- MGA KUWENTO: An interview with Executive Producer Tasha Elizarde
- Juneau Arts and Humanities Arts Round-up and First Friday events
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
