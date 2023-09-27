Upcoming musical offerings from Juneau Jazz & Classics and Con Brio Chamber Series

On today’s program:
- Juneau Jazz & Classics final preview of the Fall Music Festival happening October 2-7
- Juneau Garden Club has a garlicky potluck this Saturday, September 30
- Con Brio Chamber Series previews their concert happening this Saturday, September 30, with Franz Felkl
- Juneau City Libraries October events updates, including the bookmark contest
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.