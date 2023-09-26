Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

In this newscast:
- Juneau voters will find just one proposition on their ballots for the Oct. 3 municipal election, asking whether or not to fund a new city hall through a $27 million bond,
- Alaska’s population is shrinking, so why does the housing market feel tighter than ever? A panel of housing specialists highlighted key problems in the housing market at Southeast Conference,
- The FBI says a man accused of robbing two Anchorage banks last week has been arrested after several people recognized him in surveillance video