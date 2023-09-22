Juneau Human Rights Commission to offer Town Hall “Creating Greater Gender Inclusion in the Juneau Community” with guest speaker Aidan Key

Image courtesy of Hearthside Books

Friday, September 22, 2023 — Full Episode

The Juneau Human Rights Commission is tasked with developing educational and informational programs to prevent and eliminate all forms of discrimination and advise the Assembly concerning solutions to specific problems of prejudice or discrimination.

Aidan Key will be the guest speaker at a town hall sponsored by the Juneau Human Rights Commission titled “Creating Greater Gender Inclusion in the Juneau Community.” The town hall will take place Thursday, September 28, at the downtown library.

Other conversations on today’s show include:

The bands H3 and Def-I who are part of the line-up of the Áak’w Rock Indigenous Music Festival happening in Juneau September 21-23.

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

