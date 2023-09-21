KTOO

This year’s Alaska Permanent Fund dividend is $1,312

Alaskans file their Permanent Fund dividend applications in downtown Anchorage in March 2016. The Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks PFD information offices are closed because of the pandemic, but Alaskans can still get a paper application in the buildings’ lobbies. (Rachel Waldholz/Alaska Public Media)

This year’s Permanent Fund dividend will be $1,312, the Alaska Department of Revenue announced Thursday.

Alaskans who filed online to get their dividend via direct deposit should receive it on Oct. 5. Those who opted for a physical check or filed with a paper application can expect their PFD to arrive by Oct. 26.

State officials say more than 600,000 Alaskans are eligible to receive a PFD this year.

“The 2023 PFD marks the 42nd year Alaskans have received their share of the state’s natural resource wealth,” Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum said in a statement. “This year, we processed over 8,000 more applications than in 2022. The 2023 PFD will inject nearly $1 billion into the state’s economy and directly into the hands of Alaskans.”

Lawmakers had discussed a potential $500 increase to dividend amounts if the price of oil maintained a level of around $83 per barrel, but that would apply to checks issued in 2024.

Last year, eligible Alaskans received a $3,284 PFD, which included a $650 energy relief check.

