Juneau Afternoon: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

On today’s program:
- Juneau Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has a public presentation happening on Thursday, September 21, at the Valley Library
- St. Vincent de Paul’s 13th Annual Friends of the Poor Walk is happening this Saturday, September 23
- Aak’w Rock Indigenous Music Festival with guests Yeil Ya-Tseen and Qacung
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.