Áakʼw Rock Indigenous music festival starts Thursday in Juneau

An event billed as the only Indigenous music festival in the country begins Thursday in Juneau.

Áak’w Rock kicks off Thursday afternoon at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. It’s the first time the festival has been held in person since it began virtually in 2021. Organizers held a side stage fundraiser last year.

Indigenous performers from across Alaska, the U.S. and the world will play over the course of three days.

Organizers visited Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday to talk about the lineup and the buzz the festival is creating in the music world. Qacung Blanchett says their team has received invitations from people in other countries who want to hold similar events.

“They’re looking at us, what we’re doing, because it’s like ‘Oh wow, this festival’s happening.’ And it’s something that’s unprecedented right now,” Blanchett said.

He’s also a member of Inuit-soul band Pamyua, and has performed all over the world.

“Thirty years of me being in this scene, in this music business, there’s been nothing like this – ever,” he said.

Áakʼw Rock began virtually in 2021. Headliners this year include Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Halluci Nation and Ya Tseen. Local acts like Air Jazz and Daniel Firmin will also perform.

Tickets are still available for all three days or for individual day passes. Performances take place at Centennial Hall and Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. Nightly open jams will take place at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center from 7 to 9 p.m.

Organizers say they want youth to be involved in the festival too. A free youth jam at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. is open to youth between 13 and 20-years-old. Adults with tickets to the festival can also bring one child age nine or younger with them.

Editors note: KTOO is contracted to produce parts of the festival.