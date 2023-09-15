Juneau Afternoon: Friday, September 15, 2023

Juneau Drag Glitz opens Friday, September 15, featuring Juneau’s drag kings and queens
- Glitz! Friday and Saturday, 9/15 & 9/16 – doors and pre-show cocktail hour entertainment at 6:00 pm – show at 7:30 pm
The Go-Janes, from Seattle, are in Juneau to play a benefit concert
- The Go Janes are performing a benefit concert at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 9161 Cinema Drive in the Valley on Friday, 15 September at 6:30 pm. There will be an intermission between sets. The Go Janes are a trio whose vocal harmonies, harp-like ukes, guitar, and variety create a beautiful blend in a folk, pop, and American sound. Suggested donation for the benefit concert is $25.
Hearthside Books’ upcoming events:
- Sunday 9/17 Tele Aadsen Reading & Book Signing 6:00 pm. Merchants Wharf Store
- Tuesday 9/19 Hearthside Books Birthday, Est. 1975 – All Day, Both Locations
- Thursday 9/21 Skylar Bayer Reading & Conversation – Uncharted: How Scientists Navigate Their Own Health, Research, and Experiences of Bias
- Juneau Disc Golf Club’s (JDGC) upcoming disc golf tournament is on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Treadwell Disc Golf Course from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm.
- Players will receive three brand-new discs with which to play the tournament. The tournament must be played with the three discs provided at check-in; leave your other discs at home. Discs received are yours to keep!
Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.