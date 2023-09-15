Alaska’s congresswoman is thankful for the overwhelming support she has received

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola is thankful for the overwhelming support and sympathy that she has received after the passing of her husband, Eugene Peltola Jr., said a statement from her congressional office.

“To everyone who has reached out, from Alaska to D.C. and everywhere in between, thank you,” the congresswoman’s chief of staff, Anton McParland, said in a written statement Thursday. “You have made a dark time just a little lighter.”

Eugene Peltola Jr., who went by Buzzy, died after the plane he was flying crashed Tuesday in remote Western Alaska.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident and has briefed Peltola and her staff on the process, according to McParland.

He said U.S. Rep. Peltola’s office has gotten support from Alaska’s U.S. senators and governor, and many others have also reached out with sympathy and stories about Buzzy.

“Alaska is a tight-knit state that relies on planes for basic travel, and so many Alaskans have felt the impact of an accident like this,” McParland said. “That doesn’t make it any less devastating, but it does mean we know how to support one another.”

McParland said U.S. Rep. Peltola is back home with her family, and out of respect for their privacy, the office “will not be commenting any further on the investigation.”

He said condolences can be sent by mail to Peltola’s district office at 121 W. Fireweed Lane, Suite 260, Anchorage, AK 99503.

Alaska Public Media contributed to this story.