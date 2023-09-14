Culture Rich Conversations: Hot topics in Black culture – September 2023

Culture Rich Conversations — September 14, 2023 — Full Episode

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, they cover September hot topics in Black culture. Host Christina Michelle, producer Natasha Boozer, and guest Boogie have an engaging and entertaining conversation in this discussion.

From Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour to Coco Gauff’s amazing win in the U.S. Open this week! Christina Michelle, and Natasha share their thoughts and opinions as well as their insights into everything happening in entertainment and Black Culture this month!

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

