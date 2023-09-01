ACS says fiber cut in Washington is affecting Juneau customers

KTOO

Internet and phone provider Alaska Communications, or ACS, says a damaged fiber-optic cable in the Lower 48 was affecting customers statewide on Friday. 

ACS wrote on its Facebook page that a cable belonging to another provider in Tacoma, Washington was the source of the outage. The company says customers are experiencing slower-than-normal internet speeds as a result, especially in Juneau. 

ACS says it’s working to restore service as quickly as possible. 

The company did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the extent of the outage.

