Science and Secrets of Visceral among events happening as part of September’s First Friday

On today’s program:
- 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 & 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 – Friday, September 1 Lecture at 6:30 p.m., APK Lecture Hall
- This lecture is part of a program series accompanying 𝘝𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭: 𝘝𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺, 𝘓𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘤𝘺, 𝘐𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘺, a group of three interrelated exhibitions that explore contemporary and historical Alaska Native issues, spotlighting gut as a conduit for Indigenous voices.
- First Friday Arts Round-up with Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
- Kindred Post First Friday and celebration with Chloey Cavanaugh
- Alaska Writers Guild Annual Conference
Guests:
- Ellen Carrlee, Alaska Stae Museum
- Jackie Manning, Alaska State Museum
- Phil Huebschen, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
- Chloey Cavanaugh, Black & White Raven Co.
- Brooke Hartman, Alaska Writers Guild
