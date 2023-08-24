KTOO

Crime & Courts | Juneau | Sexual Abuse & Domestic Violence

After 2 years, still no trial date for Juneau chiropractor charged with assaulting patients

by

Courtroom C in Juneau on March 22, 2023. (Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

The trial for Jeffrey Fultz, a former Juneau-area chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting 14 patients, still has not been scheduled — more than two years after he was first charged. 

District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum told KTOO on Wednesday that the long wait is partly due to the fact that so many more victims have come forward.

“Every time someone new steps forward, you know, the investigation into their particular allegation has to be done, appropriately and thoroughly,” Gillum said.

Fultz worked for the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium for seven years. After an initial accusation in 2021, a total of 14 women have come forward to say that Fultz assaulted them under the guise of medical care — most recently in March.

Fultz now faces 19 counts of felony sexual assault and misdemeanor harassment. Some of those charges are for alleged assaults that date back to 2014.

“We have a large interest in trying to get that finality for the victims and their families. But that’s not the only thing we can consider,” Gillum said. “We recognize that having the case open often causes the complainants’ ongoing stress and anxiety, of not really knowing when the case will go to trial.”

Gillum said another factor could delay the trial even more. The judge assigned to the case, Daniel Schally, is slated to retire at the end of August. Gillum said that means the case would be passed on to another judge.

Fultz, who left Juneau after the first accusations, was ordered not to practice medicine and to turn over his passport. He’s been living at his home in Durango, Colorado.

Though several accusers asked that Fultz be required to return to Juneau, Schally denied that request. Instead, a monitor in Colorado was assigned to check on whether Fultz is following his conditions of release. 

“Although it’s unusual for the DOC Pretrial Enforcement Division (PED) to oversee an individual outside the state, the Court has mandated it,” said Betsy Holley with the Department of Corrections in an email Thursday. 

Holley says the pre-trial monitoring officer is in regular contact with Durango police and with Fultz. 

“If any issues arise in Colorado, Mr. Fultz will be promptly returned to Alaska,” Holley said. 

Fultz’s next readiness hearing is Nov. 15. 

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Former Juneau chiropractor faces more sexual assault charges after 2 more women come forward

Former Juneau-area chiropractor Jeffrey Fultz was arraigned Wednesday after two more women accused him of assaulting them under the guise of medical treatment.

The Year in KTOO News: Justice in Juneau

KTOO's intention is to cover criminal and social justice outside of the courtroom, focusing on the victims and other people impacted by crime and inequity.

A dozen women have accused former Juneau-area chiropractor Jeffrey Fultz of sexual abuse

And while several of his accusers — and the state’s prosecutor — have again asked that he be returned to Juneau to post a higher bail and be monitored, a judge decided against it in early July. 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications