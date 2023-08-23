Juneau Special Olympics is in need of volunteers for the bowling season

Fu Bao during Torch Run (Photo courtesy of Clare Pavia)

Augsut 23, 2023 — Full Episode

Special Olympics Alaska exists to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It provides continuing opportunities for athletes to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and share gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

Special Olympics Alaska’s bowling season in Juneau is in need of volunteers. Bowling runs on Sundays from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Pinz Bowling Alley. The bowling season began on August 20 and ends on October 15. The local games are on October 21 and 22, which qualify teams and individuals for the state games in Anchorage this November. Volunteers are needed to assist the bowlers as Ramp Assistants or as Lane Monitors. Bowling experience is not needed.

For more, email juneau@specialolympicsalaska.org or call Eddie at 907-222-7625 ext 610

Also on today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Guests:

Fu Bao, Athlete and Advocate

Clare Pavia

Sylvia Madaras, Juneau Career Firefighters

Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.