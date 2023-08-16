KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, August 16, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • A few days after the glacial dam release flooded the Mendenhall River, a small group of scientists took a helicopter to the source, to find out why this year’s flood was so devastating, and what that might mean for future floods in Juneau,
  • The U. S. Department of Transportation is  sending Alaska more than $44 million to install fish-friendly culverts and other means to get migrating salmon to the other side of roads,
  • A team of scientists wanted to answer some questions about a trove of footprints left along the middle section of the Yukon River earlier this month, and they came back with those answers

