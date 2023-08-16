Juneau Drag Glitz 2023 is scheduled to be the first performance back in the renovated Centennial Hall

August 16, 2023

Gigi Monroe presents the 8th annual GLITZ Drag Show with a lineup of special guests and local favorites, including just-announced headliners Lawanda Jackson and Pandora Box.

Glitz will be the first performance event back in the renovated Centennial Hall following the first public event, the Platypus Gaming Convention, the weekend before.

All proceeds from GLITZ go to support the Southeast Alaska Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Questioning Alliance – SEAGLA. All proceeds from the event go to support SEAGLA for Juneau Pride, Community Reinvestment Grants, Scholarships, and year-round programming. For more information, visit http://www.akseagla.org.

For more information, visit: www.juneaudrag.com.

