Juneau Drag Glitz 2023 is scheduled to be the first performance back in the renovated Centennial Hall

August 16, 2023

Gigi Monroe presents the 8th annual GLITZ Drag Show with a lineup of special guests and local favorites, including just-announced headliners Lawanda Jackson and Pandora Box.

Glitz will be the first performance event back in the renovated Centennial Hall following the first public event, the Platypus Gaming Convention, the weekend before.

All proceeds from GLITZ go to support the Southeast Alaska Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Questioning Alliance – SEAGLA. All proceeds from the event go to support SEAGLA for Juneau Pride, Community Reinvestment Grants, Scholarships, and year-round programming. For more information, visit http://www.akseagla.org.

For more information, visit: www.juneaudrag.com.

Also on today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Miss Gigi Monroe, Juneau Drag
  • Officer John Cryderman, Juneau Police Department
  • Chelsea Kovalcsik, Alaska Student Chapter of the Society for Marine Mammalogy

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

