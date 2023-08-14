KTOO

Newscast – Monday, August 14, 2023

In this newscast:

  • The state education department recently told the Juneau School District that it could no longer accept city funding outside the “cap” — a limit on city funding set by the state, and this may be because of a law that saves the state millions in education spending,
  • Hibernation scientists at University of Alaska Fairbanks are hosting a workshop in Fairbanks,
  • A recent study found that warming water and the loss of Arctic seas ice are allowing humpback whales to migrate into the Chukchi Sea

