Child care grants aim to expand access for Juneau families

The Southeast Alaska Association for the Education of Young Children is giving out $120,000 in grants to increase the number of licensed child care spots in Juneau.

Blue Shibler, the association’s executive director, said existing child care providers and those looking to open new centers can both apply. The funding is left over from the city’s child care provider subsidy program.

Shibler said it’s an opportunity for Juneau residents to make a difference for local families and the workforce.

“We’re having worker shortages at the school district and in medical fields and sort of all over the place, and a lack of child care is often pointed to as one of the reasons,” Shibler said. “When you’re considering starting a child care program, you’re contributing to the overall health of the community.”

Shibler said Juneau child care centers only have capacity to meet about half of the demand. Two centers closed this winter, and one reopened in the spring.

Child care centers have a maximum number of spots depending on the type of license they have. Expanding costs money – it might require more supplies, more employees or even minor construction. But it’s one way Juneau could get more child care slots.

“A home provider who’s licensed by the state of Alaska is only allowed to have eight children,” Shibler said. “If they wanted to expand, they could expand – still in their home – to what’s called a group home status, and that would mean they could have 12 children and an employee.”

Shibler said they’re especially interested in hearing from larger employers or churches that have space they’d like to convert into a child care startup. Grant funding could help pay for upfront costs like equipment and furniture and help pay operational costs for the first few months as business owners build up enrollment.

Letters of interest are due to SEA-AEYC by 2 p.m. on Oct. 27. The form is available on their website.