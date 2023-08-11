Juneau Afternoon: A conversation and follow-up on the Mendenhall River Flood Event

On today’s program:
- A panel discussion about the recent flooding on the Mendenhall River with Incoming City Manager Katie Koester, University of Alaska Southeast Professor of Environmental Science Eran Hood, and KTOO Climate and Weather Reporter Anna Canny.
- For a list of resources, visit: https://www.ktoo.org/2023/08/09/floodresources/
- For a direct link to the City and Borough of Juneau Flood Response, visit: https://juneau.org/manager/flood-response
- Also on today’s show:
- Meet Corey Weiss, the new principal of Juneau Community Charter School.
- Learn about signing up for the fall program of Girls on the Run
Guests:
- Britteny Cioni-Haywood, Juneau Community Charter School
- Corey Weiss, Juneau Community Charter School
- Katie Koester, Incoming Juneau City Manager
- Eran Hood, UAS Professor of Environmental Science
- Anna Canny, KTOO Climate and Weather Reporter
- Breanna Stewart, Girls on the Run Program
