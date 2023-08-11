KTOO

Juneau Afternoon: A conversation and follow-up on the Mendenhall River Flood Event

by

Condos at 4410 Riverside Drive overhang the Mendenhall River Sunday after following a glacial outburst flood on Saturday August 5th, 2023. (Mikko Wilson / KTOO)
Condos at 4410 Riverside Drive overhang the Mendenhall River Sunday following a glacial outburst flood on Saturday, August 5th, 2023. (Mikko Wilson/KTOO)

August 11, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Guests:

  • Britteny Cioni-Haywood, Juneau Community Charter School
  • Corey Weiss, Juneau Community Charter School
  • Katie Koester, Incoming Juneau City Manager
  • Eran Hood, UAS Professor of Environmental Science
  • Anna Canny, KTOO Climate and Weather Reporter
  • Breanna Stewart, Girls on the Run Program

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

