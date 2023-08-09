KTOO

Future Women of STEM podcast preview

August 9, 2023: Future Women of STEM podcast preview

On this segment of Juneau Afternoon:

On Tuesday, August 15, Juneau Afternoon will air the season one summary episode of the Future Women of STEM (FWoS) Podcast. In this segment, we preview the club, its goals, and how the podcast came together with one of the club’s members, Elizabeth Djajalie.

Future Women of STEM is a high school club based at Thunder Mountain High School in Juneau, Alaska. It is a community of young women dedicated to encouraging fellow young women and girls to learn about STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects and careers. Club members connect with the greater community of students, teachers, and women in STEM on a local, state, national, and global level. Every school year, club members listen to current women of STEM tell their stories; serve as peer tutors; volunteer at local elementary school science nights; and produce the FWoS Podcast. Through their work, they hope to inspire girls to study STEM and give them the resources and community needed to do so.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

The podcast is available on Spotify.

Guests:

  • Elizabeth Djajalie, Future Women of STEM club member

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

August 4, 2023: Climate Fair for a Cool Planet with Theater Alaska and 350 Juneau

