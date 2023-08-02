Murkowski says evidence shows Trump ‘played a key role’ in Jan. 6 riot

Hours after former President Donald Trump was charged Tuesday with crimes related to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the evidence is strong that he helped launch the attack.

Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump after the House indicted him the second time. Here is her statement:

In early 2021, I voted to impeach former President Trump based on clear evidence that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election after losing it.

Additional evidence presented since then, including by the January 6 Commission, has only reinforced that the former President played a key role in instigating the riots, resulting in physical violence and desecration of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Today, the former President has been indicted on four criminal counts. Like all Americans, he is innocent until proven guilty and will have his day in court. As that process begins, I encourage everyone to read the indictment, to understand the very serious allegations being made in this case.

Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office did not respond to a request for a statement.

Rep. Mary Peltola called the charges serious and said the riot was a threat to the country. She declined to comment more specifically about the case against Trump, saying that she did not want to create a perception of partisanship.