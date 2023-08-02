KTOO

Crime & Courts | Federal Government

Murkowski says evidence shows Trump ‘played a key role’ in Jan. 6 riot

by

Protesters outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pro-Trump extremists later stormed the building. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Hours after former President Donald Trump was charged Tuesday with crimes related to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the evidence is strong that he helped launch the attack.

Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump after the House indicted him the second time. Here is her statement:

In early 2021, I voted to impeach former President Trump based on clear evidence that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election after losing it.

Additional evidence presented since then, including by the January 6 Commission, has only reinforced that the former President played a key role in instigating the riots, resulting in physical violence and desecration of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. 

Today, the former President has been indicted on four criminal counts. Like all Americans, he is innocent until proven guilty and will have his day in court. As that process begins, I encourage everyone to read the indictment, to understand the very serious allegations being made in this case.

Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office did not respond to a request for a statement.

Rep. Mary Peltola called the charges serious and said the riot was a threat to the country. She declined to comment more specifically about the case against Trump, saying that she did not want to create a perception of partisanship.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is one of our partner stations in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Gov. Dunleavy stands with an Alaska flag in the background

Alaska pays $350K to settle last wrongful firing lawsuit from loyalty pledge scheme

Though a judge found Dunleavy and Babcock's actions so egregious that they should be held personally liable, the state has now paid almost $1 million in settlements on their behalf.

Alaska sexual assault survivors can now track their evidence kits

The tracking system launched in June. Austin McDaniel, with the Department of Public Safety, said 48 kits have been logged into the system so far, and 33 survivors have used the system to track their status.

Man who vandalized Alaska Jewish Museum with swastika stickers sentenced to 18 months in prison

Luke Foster, now 28, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on two acts of hate-motivated property damage and one drug trafficking offense.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications