July 28, 2023: Author Debbie Miller; “The Stork Files”; CBJ Parks and Recreation

“The Stork Files” at Perseverance Theatre, One-Night Only, August 8

July 28, 2023 — Full Episode

“Glaciers are Alive” by Author Debbie Miller (courtesy of Debbie Miller) Playwright Julie Coppens (Image courtesy of Julie Coppens)

On today’s program:

Alaska author, Debbie Miller will visit both locations of Hearthside Books for book signings and a program. Debbie has been writing about Alaska for decades, featuring nonfiction work for children and adults.





Unswaddling secrets. Terminating shame. Bearing witness. Fostering community. These are THE STORK FILES: TRUE STORIES OF ADOPTION, ABORTION, AND HAVING NO CHOICE, a “play in gestation” by former Juneauite Julie Coppens, a hit of the Cincinnati Fringe Festival in June, performing in a one-night stand at Perseverance Theatre (Phoenix studio space), 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 8.





CBJ Parks & Recreation catches us up on their upcoming Month of Play! Lots of events and details which can be found here: bit.ly/monthofPLAY

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Debbie Miller , Author

, Author Olga Lijo Serans , Owner, Hearthside Books

, Owner, Hearthside Books Julie Coppens , Playwright

, Playwright Lauren Verrelli, CBJ Parks and Recreation

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.