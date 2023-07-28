KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

July 28, 2023: Author Debbie Miller; “The Stork Files”; CBJ Parks and Recreation

by

“The Stork Files” at Perseverance Theatre, One-Night Only, August 8

July 28, 2023 — Full Episode
“Glaciers are Alive” by Author Debbie Miller (courtesy of Debbie Miller)
Playwright Julie Coppens (Image courtesy of Julie Coppens)

On today’s program:

  • Alaska author, Debbie Miller will visit both locations of Hearthside Books for book signings and a program. Debbie has been writing about Alaska for decades, featuring nonfiction work for children and adults.

  • Unswaddling secrets. Terminating shame. Bearing witness. Fostering community. These are THE STORK FILES: TRUE STORIES OF ADOPTION, ABORTION, AND HAVING NO CHOICE, a “play in gestation” by former Juneauite Julie Coppens, a hit of the Cincinnati Fringe Festival in June, performing in a one-night stand at Perseverance Theatre (Phoenix studio space), 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 8.

  • CBJ Parks & Recreation catches us up on their upcoming Month of Play! Lots of events and details which can be found here: bit.ly/monthofPLAY

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Debbie Miller, Author
  • Olga Lijo Serans, Owner, Hearthside Books
  • Julie Coppens, Playwright
  • Lauren Verrelli, CBJ Parks and Recreation

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

July 27, 2023: Musician/Road Poet Gordie Tentrees; Juneau-born band Lovely Colours; Mercedes Munoz pop-up pottery show

Musician and road poet Gordie Tentrees plus Seattle band Lovely Colours with Juneau roots and pop-up pottery with Mercedes Munoz

July 26, 2023: Theatre in the Rough's "She Kills Monsters" plus Chef's Halo Halo Talk and events at the Juneau Public Libraries

Theatre in the Rough opens 32nd season with "She Kills Monsters" plus the next installment of KTOO Chef's Halo Halo Talk and event updates from the Juneau Public Libraries

July 25, 2023: Respectful Harvesting; Study on Juneau's music scene; Author Kevin T. Myers new book "Need Blind Ambition"

Respectful Harvesting Guidelines with Naomi Michalson from Kaasei Indigenous Pathways; Report on Juneau's Music Scene from Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative; Kevin T. Myers new novel "Need Blind Ambition"

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications