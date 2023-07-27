July 27, 2023: Musician/Road Poet Gordie Tentrees; Juneau-born band Lovely Colours; Mercedes Munoz pop-up pottery show

The Band Lovely Colours (Photo Courtesy of Lovely Colours)

July 27, 2023 — Full Episode

Gordie Tentrees

(Photo by Oli Tamagnini) Mercedes Munoz with Large Plate

(Photo courtesy of Mercedes Munoz)

On today’s program:

Musician and Road Poet Gordie Tentrees The international touring award-winning Canadian (Yukon) artist has arrived. This authentic road poet travels North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, UK/Ireland, and Scandinavia with eight records behind him, solo or with legendary sideman Jaxon Haldane (famed Winnipeg band D-Rangers), never repeating himself on stage. From Celtic Connections (Glasgow, Scotland) to the National Folk Festival (Canberra, AU), his ability to hold an audience and weave melody while juggling the dark with the light is infectious. He will play the Crystal Saloon Monday, July 31





Lovely Colours — It’s a sound you’ll recognize when you hear it. With inspiration from Brit Pop and a heavy helping of today’s Alt-Rock, the band Lovely Colours has been making waves in the Seattle Music scene. With roots in Juneau, they return now for their first-ever shows in Alaska. Friday, July 28, at the Crystal Saloon and then up at the Southeast Alaska State Fair in Haines.





Mercedes Munoz Pop-Up Pottery Shop Mercedes Munoz is a ceramic and illustration artist based in Juneau. Inspired by the relationship between function and art, Mercedes creates functional forms for everyday life (mugs, platters, bowls, etc.) and decorates them with playful, colorful illustrations inspired by Alaska as well as the little things in her own life that spark joy. Mercedes Munoz Summer Collection Release – an upcoming one-day pop-up pottery show at the Rie Munoz Gallery (2101 Jordan Ave., Juneau, AK): Sunday, July 30th. Doors open at 10 am. Instagram: @mercedesmunozart



Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

