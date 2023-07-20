Loved ones gather to remember Paul Jose Rodriguez, Jr.

Dozens of friends and family gathered at Mendenhall Lake to hold a candlelight vigil for Juneau resident Paul Jose Rodriguez, Jr. Wednesday night.

The ceremony was quiet, with the rushing water of Nugget Falls in the background. The candles in the hands of the adults and children gathered grew brighter as the day began to darken at 10 p.m.

Michelle Tagaban lead the ceremony for Rodriguez, who she considers a family member.

“The search for Paul is a continuing effort and we are sensitive to the knowing that he is here,” Tagaban said during the vigil. “He is right here somewhere and we pray that they find him soon and get him home with his family where he belongs.”

Dan Ewing, who’s a pastor at Calvary Fellowship Church in Juneau, has known Rodriguez for 17 years. He said Rodriguez was loved by all he met.

“Probably the most loyal person I’ve ever met. I mean honestly like if you need something he’s there,” Ewing said. “Adventurous, up for anything. Just a fun guy.”

Rodriguez was known in the community for his photography. He used his drone to take striking photos and videos of Juneau’s landscapes, including many of the Mendenhall Glacier.

“Loved people, loved life, loved God,” Ewing said. “He loved his son. Jaden was his life.”

Rodriquez leaves behind a 20-year-old son.

Rodriguez was last seen last Tuesday after he posted on Facebook that he was kayaking to the glacier. He shared a photo with a friend later in the day, and his last update was that he was headed back, according to Ewing.

His kayak was found capsized Tuesday night, according to the Alaska State Troopers, but he wasn’t reported missing until Sunday. Multiple agencies have been involved in the search. His helmet and GoPro were found by an unnamed person and turned in to AST on Monday.

Officials said video evidence recovered from a GoPro Rodriguez was wearing the day he went missing confirms that he drowned after his kayak capsized.

The search for his remains is ongoing, with new equipment including an underwater camera and a remotely operated vehicle, according to Alisha Seward with AST.