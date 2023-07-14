July 14, 2023: Wayne Stevens retires from United Way Alaska; Disability Pride Month; Municipal Candidate Registration

(Photo courtesy of Southeast Alaska Independent Living)

July 14, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

July is Disability Pride Month, and Southeast Alaska Independent Living discusses the importance of this recognition.

Andi Hirsh from the CBJ Clerk’s Office breaks down the requirements and what candidates need to do during the filing period for the upcoming Municipal Election.

Wayne Stevens is retiring from the United Way. Andy Kline talks with Wayne about his work and legacy at United Way.

Guests:

Andi Hirsh , Office of the City Clerk

, Office of the City Clerk Wayne Stevens , United Way

, United Way Glorimar Ramirez , Southeast Alaska Independent Living

, Southeast Alaska Independent Living Kimberly Sumner, Southeast Alaska Independent Living

