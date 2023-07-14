KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

July 14, 2023: Wayne Stevens retires from United Way Alaska; Disability Pride Month; Municipal Candidate Registration

by

(Photo courtesy of Southeast Alaska Independent Living)

July 14, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

  • July is Disability Pride Month, and Southeast Alaska Independent Living discusses the importance of this recognition.
  • Andi Hirsh from the CBJ Clerk’s Office breaks down the requirements and what candidates need to do during the filing period for the upcoming Municipal Election.
  • Wayne Stevens is retiring from the United Way. Andy Kline talks with Wayne about his work and legacy at United Way.

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Andi Hirsh, Office of the City Clerk
  • Wayne Stevens, United Way
  • Glorimar Ramirez, Southeast Alaska Independent Living
  • Kimberly Sumner, Southeast Alaska Independent Living

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

