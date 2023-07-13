KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

July 13, 2023: Voice Workshop, Heart of the Wetlands Walk, and Theater Alaska’s Twelfth Night

by

Heart of the Wetlands (Photo courtesy of Southeast Alaska Land Trust)

July 13, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Leslie Ishii, Artistic Director, Perseverance Theatre
  • Margaret Custer, Southeast Alaska Land Trust
  • Richard Carstensen, Discovery Southeast
  • Steve Merle, Discovery Southeast
  • Christina Apathy, Actor, Twelfth Night
  • Tom Robenolt, Actor, Twelfth Night
  • Enrique Bravo, Actor, Twelfth Night

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

July 12, 2023: Selective sports fisheries presentation and Master Gardeners Garden Tour

A public presentation and Q&A about an ongoing study about salmon sports fisheries plus the Master Gardeners preview the upcoming Garden Tour

July 11, 2023: Insights into ICWA: Unpacking the US Supreme Court Decision on the Indian Child Welfare Act

There was a collective sigh of relief from tribal leaders across the nation when the US Supreme Court upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act last month. Three Alaska Native leaders weigh in on what was at stake.

July 7, 2023: Perseverance STAR program and First Friday updates from Marie Drake, Hearthside Books, and the Juneau Artists Gallery

Perseverance Theatre's Summer Theatre Arts Rendezvous (STAR) program. Bob Armstong at Hearthside. Rick Kauzlarich at Juneau Artists Gallery. Marie Drake open house.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications