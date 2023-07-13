July 13, 2023: Voice Workshop, Heart of the Wetlands Walk, and Theater Alaska’s Twelfth Night

On today’s program:
- Leslie Ishii on the upcoming Voice Workshop from Juneau Public Library, Perseverance Theatre, Friends of the Public Library, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
- Registration Link: Find Your Voice Workshop (airtable.com)
- Heart of the Wetlands walk from Southeast Alaska Land Trust and Discovery Southeast
- Richard’s Subdomain Website: https://juneaunature.discoverysoutheast.org/
- Theater Alaska and their upcoming production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Guests:
- Leslie Ishii, Artistic Director, Perseverance Theatre
- Margaret Custer, Southeast Alaska Land Trust
- Richard Carstensen, Discovery Southeast
- Steve Merle, Discovery Southeast
- Christina Apathy, Actor, Twelfth Night
- Tom Robenolt, Actor, Twelfth Night
- Enrique Bravo, Actor, Twelfth Night
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.