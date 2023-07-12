KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

July 12, 2023: Selective sports fisheries presentation and Master Gardeners Garden Tour

by

July 12, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

SEAK Master Gardeners Tour (Photo Courtesy of the SEAKMG)

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

Guests:

  • Margaret Luedke, Grants and Marketing Coordinator, Juneau Public Libraries
  • Anne Beaudreau, Associate Professor, University of Washington School of Marine and Environmental Affairs
  • Pat Harris, Board Member, SEAKMG
  • Kristi Hooton, President of SEAKMG

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

