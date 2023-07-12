July 12, 2023: Selective sports fisheries presentation and Master Gardeners Garden Tour

On today’s program:
- Juneau Library is hosting a presentation from a group of researchers from the University of Washington on selective sport fisheries for king salmon on Monday, July 17
- The event will also include a discussion and Q&A.
- The Master Gardeners Association chats gardening and the upcoming Garden Tour fundraiser
- Garden Tour of inspiring gardens in the downtown and Twin Lakes areas July 15 from 11-4 pm. The tour is a fundraiser for SEAK Master Gardeners Association.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Guests:
- Margaret Luedke, Grants and Marketing Coordinator, Juneau Public Libraries
- Anne Beaudreau, Associate Professor, University of Washington School of Marine and Environmental Affairs
- Pat Harris, Board Member, SEAKMG
- Kristi Hooton, President of SEAKMG
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.