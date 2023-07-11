Newscast – Tuesday, July 11, 2023

In this newscast:
- Juneau residents and business owners say they’ve been having phone problems for the last few days — and it’s not clear what’s causing them,
- After years of planning, Juneau’s Thane Community Garden is in its first growing season,
- Nearly 700 sites — like logging roads and culverts — along Tongass National Forest streams could obstruct fish from migrating, but the US Forest Service has a plan to deal with them,
- The Fritz Creek General Store outside of Homer could be a total loss after a fire last week