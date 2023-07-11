KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, July 11, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • Juneau residents and business owners say they’ve been having phone problems for the last few days — and it’s not clear what’s causing them,
  • After years of planning, Juneau’s Thane Community Garden is in its first growing season,
  • Nearly 700 sites — like logging roads and culverts — along Tongass National Forest streams could obstruct fish from migrating, but the US Forest Service has a plan to deal with them,
  • The Fritz Creek General Store outside of Homer could be a total loss after a fire last week

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications