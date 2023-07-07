KTOO

Southeast | Tourism | Transportation

Skagway rail workers vote ‘overwhelmingly’ to authorize strike

by

A White Pass and Yukon Route train on June 11, 2023. (Katie Anastas/KTOO)

White Pass and Yukon Route rail workers voted last week to authorize a strike. The railway is Skagway’s biggest employer and one of the most popular tourist attractions in Southeast Alaska.

Jason Guiler, who chairs the local chapter of the union that represents White Pass’s 27 Alaska-based engineers, conductors and brakemen, said the vote “was overwhelmingly supported by the body.”

“I think that many of the group feel that it’s unfortunate that at this point, that company has yet to come forward with a recognition of the wages that we do deserve,” he said.

In a press release, union Vice President Brent Leonard said the railroad’s pay has not kept up with the cost of living.

“Six years is far too long for these families to go without normal raises,” he said in the release. “Many of these men and women leave their homes and families for several months of the year in order to work for this railroad.”

A strike will not happen right away. Negotiations are bound by the Railway Labor Act, which requires mediation and a 30-day cooling-off period before workers could strike.

But the union says negotiations are “in limbo” after a negotiating session over the holiday weekend failed to resolve what the union describes as a 6-year dispute over compensation, staffing and safety.

“As we met through the weekend, there were points in time that seemed as though we were starting to make some movements,” Guiler said. “But unfortunately, in the end on Sunday, it ended in a stalemate.”

Guiler says the union members want to keep working, but they also want recognition for the work they do. 

“It’s an opportunity to be able to participate in these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and experiences with these guests who come to visit Skagway and Alaska,” he said. “The brakeman and engineer position is something that we love to do.”

As of Friday morning, representatives of the railroad had not responded to a request for an interview.

Yvonne Krumrey

Local News Reporter, KTOO

Juneau is built on hidden and assumed layers of power and access, influencing how we interact with identity, with the law and with each other. I bring you stories of the gaps in access to power, and those who are working to close those gaps.

