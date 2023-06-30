Newscast – Friday, June 30, 2023

In this newscast:
- Juneau Public Libraries hosted its first youth Pride poetry contest this month,
- A phone sat at the bottom of the Kenai River for four days last week, until it was reeled in by an unsuspecting angler,
- The use of the opioid reversal drug Narcan is increasing in Alaska, but public health officials worry that people often aren’t calling 911 after,
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski was in Lithuania and Norway last week, and says her visit has strengthened her resolve to continue US aid for Ukraine