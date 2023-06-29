June 29, 2023: Shawn Spruce from Native America Calling; Juneau Community Bands; Juneau Piano Series

Juneau Volunteer Marching Band (Photo courtesy of Juneau Community Bands)

Shawn Spruce, Native America Calling Native America Calling is a live call-in program offering a thought-provoking national conversation about issues specific to Native communities. Heard on over 90 public communty, and tribal radio stations in the US and Canada, Shawn Spruce hosts the show. He started appearing on the show in 2011 and is now its permanent host. The show also recently won the National Humanities Medal. The show is heard locally here on KTOO at 1 pm Monday-Friday. We are so lucky to have Shawn in Juneau this week, and he joins us live in Studio 2K dedicated to Carolyn Hobbs Peterson, to chat about the importance of public media.





Juneau Community Bands July Concert Juneau Community Bands loves to bring the art and pleasure of music for wind and percussion players to all. One such way is the Juneau Volunteer Marching Band Independence Day concert this Sunday, July 2, at 3 pm at the Sealaska Heritage Arts Plaza.





Juneau Piano Series concert on Friday, June 30 A long-time Juneau favorite, Alexander Tutunov, will be coming to Juneau to perform with local violinist Franz Felkl. Friday, June 30, 7 pm at the JACC.



