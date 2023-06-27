KTOO

Newscast – Tuesday, June 27, 2023

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly has authorized city staff to advocate for a new city hall,
  • Cases of Department of Corrections staff members facing charges for bringing opioid addiction recovery medication into correctional facilities may be related to gaps in treatment programs in Alaska prisons,
  • NOAA released an update on the population estimates for Beluga whales in Cook Inlet, and it looks optimistic,
  • The union representing Alaska’s longshore workers reached a tentative agreement Friday after 18 months of negotiations

