Newscast – Tuesday, June 27, 2023

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly has authorized city staff to advocate for a new city hall,
- Cases of Department of Corrections staff members facing charges for bringing opioid addiction recovery medication into correctional facilities may be related to gaps in treatment programs in Alaska prisons,
- NOAA released an update on the population estimates for Beluga whales in Cook Inlet, and it looks optimistic,
- The union representing Alaska’s longshore workers reached a tentative agreement Friday after 18 months of negotiations