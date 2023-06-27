June 27, 2023: Alaska Native Artist and Makers Market

Yaamava Fashion Daze show April-2023 – Jewerly by Jennifer Younger (Photo Courtesy of Jennifer Younger)

June 27. 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Alaska Native and Makers Market on Thursday, June 29 (Full list of artists below) Spruce Root, Sealaska Heritage Institute, Sealaska and Oweesta Corporation co-sponsor an Alaska Native artist and makers market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 at the Heritage Plaza (in front of the Sealaska building and SHI Arts Campus). More than 30 participants will have tables where they’ll be selling items, including jewelry, paintings, photography, carvings, weaving, and more. The pop-up market is in coordination with Oweesta’s 8th annual Capital Access Convening on June 27-29 in Juneau.





Juneau Soccer Club’s recent Seattle success Juneau Soccer Club recently had five teams participate in the Starfire Spring Classic in Tukwila, WA. The Juneau Soccer Club (JSC)’s 2010 Boys team won 1st place in the U14 Silver division in the Starfire Spring Classic soccer tournament in Seattle last week.





Juneau Arts and Humanities Council’s upcoming 50th Anniversary JAHC’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and Kathy Kolkhurst Ruddy Awards for the Arts take place at the Juneau Arts & Culture Center on Thursday, July 27.



Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

List of Artists Scheduled to Appear at the Alaska Native Artist and Makers Market:

Samuel Sheakley – Jewelry

– Jewelry Corinne James – Stickers, prints, and apparel with original formline designs on it

– Stickers, prints, and apparel with original formline designs on it Neffie ketah-roxas – Sterling silver jewelry – gemstone- turquoise

– Sterling silver jewelry – gemstone- turquoise K̲aachgóon Rochelle Smallwood – Painting, jewelry, photography

– Painting, jewelry, photography Jeremiah James – Sea otter. blankets, hats, scarves, seal hats, vests

– Sea otter. blankets, hats, scarves, seal hats, vests Sarah Peele – Mainly earrings incorporating formline and natural materials found around Alaska, including walrus ivory, deer hide, salmon leather, wildflowers

– Mainly earrings incorporating formline and natural materials found around Alaska, including walrus ivory, deer hide, salmon leather, wildflowers Davina Cole – Ravenstail-inspired woven jewelry and accessories

– Ravenstail-inspired woven jewelry and accessories Yarrow Vaara – Tlingit Weaving, Basketry, & Regalia; spruce root, cedar bark, leather, fur, drums; Harvesting traditional resources for medicines, supplies, and cultural foods; Tlingit Language Materials. May vary considerably by season and inspiration.

– Tlingit Weaving, Basketry, & Regalia; spruce root, cedar bark, leather, fur, drums; Harvesting traditional resources for medicines, supplies, and cultural foods; Tlingit Language Materials. May vary considerably by season and inspiration. Rhonda Butler – Devils Club & Cottonwood Salves, Moccasins, cedar art, beading

– Devils Club & Cottonwood Salves, Moccasins, cedar art, beading Vivian Mork – Salves, oils, jewelry, stickers, prints, and original drawings, paintings

– Salves, oils, jewelry, stickers, prints, and original drawings, paintings Janine Gibbons – Jewelry Paintings Prints

– Jewelry Paintings Prints Myrna Gardner – Jewelry and accessories using wild Alaskan Furs; Sea Otter, Mink, Ermine, and wolf

– Jewelry and accessories using wild Alaskan Furs; Sea Otter, Mink, Ermine, and wolf Bobbie Meszaros – E-commerce Indigenous marketplace designed for artists to sell directly to customers (Native ETSY)

– E-commerce Indigenous marketplace designed for artists to sell directly to customers (Native ETSY) Lee Burkhart – Tlingit artist engraving handmade jewelry and wood carving

– Tlingit artist engraving handmade jewelry and wood carving Cayla McCutcheon – Earrings, hair accessories, rings, and necklaces with a mixed media technique combining fiber, hand-textured and shaped metal, and silversmithing

– Earrings, hair accessories, rings, and necklaces with a mixed media technique combining fiber, hand-textured and shaped metal, and silversmithing Logan Terry – Mixed media collage; stickers, prints, and affordable original pieces using recycled materials from the 1950s to present

– Mixed media collage; stickers, prints, and affordable original pieces using recycled materials from the 1950s to present Sydney Johnson – Beaded jewelry and other beaded items

– Beaded jewelry and other beaded items Christina Waska – Seal fur earrings, sea otter earrings, polar bear for earrings.

– Seal fur earrings, sea otter earrings, polar bear for earrings. Jennie Wheeler – Spruce root basket- weaving and other items, including earrings, teacups, hats, etc.

– Spruce root basket- weaving and other items, including earrings, teacups, hats, etc. Elizabeth Mayeda – Process jams, jellies, honey along w fry bread

– Process jams, jellies, honey along w fry bread Mike Jackson – Carved jewelry with beads

– Carved jewelry with beads Renee Tl’aagunk Culp – Jewelry with southeast Alaska style and common materials

– Jewelry with southeast Alaska style and common materials Greg Frisby – Artwork, jewelry with traditional formline painted or carved on

– Artwork, jewelry with traditional formline painted or carved on Jeffery Sheakley Jr . – Hand-engraved silver and copper bracelets, earrings, rings, and pendants

. – Hand-engraved silver and copper bracelets, earrings, rings, and pendants John Garcia III – Bentwood boxes, jewelry, drums, regalia, and other carvings

– Bentwood boxes, jewelry, drums, regalia, and other carvings Pauline Duncan – Ointment, Raven’s Tail, Cook Books, etc.

– Ointment, Raven’s Tail, Cook Books, etc. Tooḵ (Raymond Gregory Walker) – Engraved jewelry and carvings

– Engraved jewelry and carvings Jennifer Younger – Engraved Jewelry

– Engraved Jewelry Lily Hope – Hand-woven earrings

Guests:

Marc Wheeler , Spruce Root

, Spruce Root Jennifer Younger , Artist

, Artist Logan Terry , Artist

, Artist Stacy Diouf , Juneau Soccer Club President

, Juneau Soccer Club President Kai and Riley , Juneua Soccer Club Participants

, Juneua Soccer Club Participants Phil Huebschen, Executive Director, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.