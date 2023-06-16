June 16, 2023: Juneau Youth Sailing; Gold Rush Days; Juneau Audubon Society; Songs from Annie Bartholomew’s new album

On today’s program:
- Juneau Youth Sailing
- Juneau Youth Sailing’s 26th season has begun! JYS is the capital city’s volunteer, non-profit youth sailing program, and the only youth sailing school in Alaska
- Juneau Audubon Society
- Free bird walks — Saturday, June 17, 8-10 am at Eagle Beach – 29 mile
- Gold Rush Days
- Juneau Gold Rush Days, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate the community about the past, present, and future of industry in Southeast Alaska – namely mining and logging. This is primarily done through a two-day celebration each year called Juneau Gold Rush Days.
- Songs from Annie Bartholomew’s album “Klondike Gold Rush Songs: Sisters of White Chapel” released today
Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Guests:
- Carl Brodersen, Juneau Youth Sailing
- Rochelle Lindley, Juneau Gold Rush Days
- Jeremy Whitmore, Juneau Gold Rush Days
- Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society
- Rob McDonald, Juneau Audubon Society
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.