KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

June 16, 2023: Juneau Youth Sailing; Gold Rush Days; Juneau Audubon Society; Songs from Annie Bartholomew’s new album

by

Juneau Youth Sailing (Photo courtesy of JYS)

June 16, 2023 — Full Epsiode

On today’s program:

Video for “All for the Klondike’s Gold”
Annie Bartholomew (photo by Sydney Akagi)

Volunteer Andy Kline hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Carl Brodersen, Juneau Youth Sailing
  • Rochelle Lindley, Juneau Gold Rush Days
  • Jeremy Whitmore, Juneau Gold Rush Days
  • Brenda Wright, Juneau Audubon Society
  • Rob McDonald, Juneau Audubon Society

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

