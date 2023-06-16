June 16, 2023: Juneau Youth Sailing; Gold Rush Days; Juneau Audubon Society; Songs from Annie Bartholomew’s new album

Juneau Youth Sailing (Photo courtesy of JYS)

June 16, 2023 — Full Epsiode

On today’s program:

Juneau Youth Sailing Juneau Youth Sailing’s 26th season has begun! JYS is the capital city’s volunteer, non-profit youth sailing program, and the only youth sailing school in Alaska





Juneau Audubon Society Free bird walks — Saturday, June 17, 8-10 am at Eagle Beach – 29 mile





Gold Rush Days Juneau Gold Rush Days, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate the community about the past, present, and future of industry in Southeast Alaska – namely mining and logging. This is primarily done through a two-day celebration each year called Juneau Gold Rush Days.





Songs from Annie Bartholomew’s album “Klondike Gold Rush Songs: Sisters of White Chapel” released today



Video for “All for the Klondike’s Gold” Annie Bartholomew (photo by Sydney Akagi)

Guests:

Carl Brodersen , Juneau Youth Sailing

, Juneau Youth Sailing Rochelle Lindley , Juneau Gold Rush Days

, Juneau Gold Rush Days Jeremy Whitmore , Juneau Gold Rush Days

, Juneau Gold Rush Days Brenda Wright , Juneau Audubon Society

, Juneau Audubon Society Rob McDonald, Juneau Audubon Society

