KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

June 15, 2023: Bloomsday Celebration with Jane Hale; Ben Blackgoat Memorial Race; Updates from UAS

by

Bloomsday Festival Dublin Food and Drink in James Joyce’s “Ulysses” (Courtesy of bloomsdayfestitval.ie)

June 15, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Featured image on listing page: Bloomsday 2016 – Photography by Ruth Medjber – Courtesy of bloomsdayfestival.ie

Guests:

  • Jane Hale, KRNN DJ
  • Paul Desloover, Juneau Trail and Road Runners
  • Holly Handler, Juneau Trail and Road Runners
  • Carin Silkaitis, UAS Dean of Arts and Humanities
  • Jonas Lamb, UAS Public Services Librarian

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

