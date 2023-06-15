June 15, 2023: Bloomsday Celebration with Jane Hale; Ben Blackgoat Memorial Race; Updates from UAS

On today’s program:
- Bloomsday Celebration with Local DJ Jane Hale
- History of Noise airs Friday on KRNN 102.7 or 103.1
- Juneau Trail and Road Runners upcoming Ben Blackgoat Memorial Race and new inclusion of non-binary race categories for all races
- Race results website: JTRR Events 2023 https://jtrr.org/event/2023
- Website resource: https://nonbinaryrunning.com/
- Updates from University of Alaska Southeast’s Carin Salkaitis and Jonas Lamb
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Featured image on listing page: Bloomsday 2016 – Photography by Ruth Medjber – Courtesy of bloomsdayfestival.ie
Guests:
- Jane Hale, KRNN DJ
- Paul Desloover, Juneau Trail and Road Runners
- Holly Handler, Juneau Trail and Road Runners
- Carin Silkaitis, UAS Dean of Arts and Humanities
- Jonas Lamb, UAS Public Services Librarian
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.