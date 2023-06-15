KTOO

Energy & Mining | Federal Government | Oceans

EPA has new rules for oil spill dispersants

by

U.S. Coast Guard and Hecla Greens Creek Mine crews deploy a boom April 3, 2019 to contain a fictitious heavy fuel oil spill at Hawk Inlet. (Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sector Juneau)
U.S. Coast Guard crews deploy a boom during a 2019 oil spill response drill at Hawk Inlet. Typically, only a tiny fraction of the oil spilled in a major event can be contained and removed by skimmers and other equipment. (Coast Guard Sector Juneau)

The EPA has updated its rules on the use of chemicals to disperse oil spills.

The rules for dispersants were last updated in 1994. That was just five years after a dispersant called Corexit was used in response to the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Prince William Sound. It was a highly controversial decision at the time, and the controversy arose again in 2010, when greater volumes of dispersants were deployed on the Deep Water Horizon spill, in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dispersants may break up an oil slick, sparing some birds and wildlife at the surface, but may increase the oil contamination for species that live lower in the water column. The toxicity of dispersants themselves is also a concern for cleanup workers and other wildlife.

A group of Alaskans filed a lawsuit in 2020 to force the EPA to rewrite the rules to take into account research on the long-term effects of dispersants in Prince William Sound and elsewhere.

The new rules revise the testing protocols before a chemical can be added to the list of approved products, require public notification of dispersant use and require more disclosure of the impacts on health and the environment. They go into effect in December.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Revenge of the killer whales? Recent boat attacks might be driven by trauma

The marine mammals have been "attacking" sailboats since 2020. But those encounters are becoming more frequent, and some say the orcas' tactics are evolving.

In Metlakatla, people from across Southeast learn how to watch for invasive green crabs

The destructive, invasive green crabs showed up in Metlakatla last summer.

More marine debris cleanup projects coming to Alaska

Nearly $14 million in federal funding is earmarked for two separate programs aimed at cleaning up marine debris in the state.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications