KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

June 14, 2023: Kate Troll’s new memoir “All in Due Time”

by

Kate Troll’s “All in Due Time” (Cirque Press)

June 14, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

  • Kate Troll and her new memoir “All in Due Time”
    • Many will remember Kate Troll as an assembly member. Today, Kate is an author, op-ed columnist, wilderness adventurer, and speaker on conservation and climate issues. She’s been published in the Washington Post, LA Times, and the Nation. Her new book is a memoir, called “All in Due Time,” about the search for family, and other topics that stem from our genetic paths.

  • Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Arts Round-up
    • Phil and Rachelle from the JAHC on upcoming events at the JAHC and Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy award nomination process, now open.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

  • Kate Troll, Author
  • Phil Huebschen, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
  • Rachelle Bonnett, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

