June 14, 2023: Kate Troll’s new memoir “All in Due Time”

Kate Troll and her new memoir “All in Due Time” Many will remember Kate Troll as an assembly member. Today, Kate is an author, op-ed columnist, wilderness adventurer, and speaker on conservation and climate issues. She’s been published in the Washington Post, LA Times, and the Nation. Her new book is a memoir, called “All in Due Time,” about the search for family, and other topics that stem from our genetic paths.





Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Arts Round-up Phil and Rachelle from the JAHC on upcoming events at the JAHC and Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy award nomination process, now open.





Kate Troll , Author

Phil Huebschen , Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Rachelle Bonnett, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

