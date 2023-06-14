June 14, 2023: Kate Troll’s new memoir “All in Due Time”

On today’s program:
- Kate Troll and her new memoir “All in Due Time”
- Many will remember Kate Troll as an assembly member. Today, Kate is an author, op-ed columnist, wilderness adventurer, and speaker on conservation and climate issues. She’s been published in the Washington Post, LA Times, and the Nation. Her new book is a memoir, called “All in Due Time,” about the search for family, and other topics that stem from our genetic paths.
- Juneau Arts and Humanities Council Arts Round-up
- Phil and Rachelle from the JAHC on upcoming events at the JAHC and Kathy Kolkhorst Ruddy award nomination process, now open.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Kate Troll, Author
- Phil Huebschen, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
- Rachelle Bonnett, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.