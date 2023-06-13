KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

June 13, 2023: Health service community events and TV production summer camp

by

June 13, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Links:

Guests:

  • Christina Michelle, Owner, The V-Spot
  • Jenn Carson, Interim Executive Director of Behavioral Health
  • Marshall Crosland, Behavioral Health Program Manager for Crisis Services
  • Bradley Perkins, Producer, Juneau Live! Studio, Showrunner Camp Director
  • Pastor Karen Perkins, Staff and Instructor, Showrunner Camp, Resurrection Lutheran Church
  • Karen Lawfer, Staff Member, Showrunner Camp

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

