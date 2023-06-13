June 13, 2023: Health service community events and TV production summer camp

June 13, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Christina Michelle, The V-Spot steam spa opens with a community event on Saturday, June 17 The V-Spot is where women can experience the ancient practice of using heat & organic herbs to assist the body’s natural womb-healing abilities.





Aurora Behavioral Health Center’s grand opening Bartlett is opening the doors to The Aurora Behavioral Health Center, which will further expand Bartlett’s comprehensive, integrated approach to addressing urgent mental health needs by providing the first crisis stabilization center for adolescents and adults in Southeast Alaska.





Resurrection Lutheran Church Showrunner Camp (Television Production) Attention Middle and High Schoolers! Learn and get immersed into TV production with Juneau Live Studio’s Showrunner Camp happening at the end of this month.



Guests:

Christina Michelle , Owner, The V-Spot

, Owner, The V-Spot Jenn Carson , Interim Executive Director of Behavioral Health

, Interim Executive Director of Behavioral Health Marshall Crosland , Behavioral Health Program Manager for Crisis Services

, Behavioral Health Program Manager for Crisis Services Bradley Perkins , Producer, Juneau Live! Studio, Showrunner Camp Director

, Producer, Juneau Live! Studio, Showrunner Camp Director Pastor Karen Perkins , Staff and Instructor, Showrunner Camp, Resurrection Lutheran Church

, Staff and Instructor, Showrunner Camp, Resurrection Lutheran Church Karen Lawfer, Staff Member, Showrunner Camp

