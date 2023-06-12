KTOO

Newscast – Monday, June 12, 2023

by

In this newscast:

  • A thousand people gathered at Auke Bay in Juneau on Saturday to welcome the Hokule’a and her crew to Juneau. Now the crew is preparing to embark on a four-year journey around the world,
  • Overdose deaths have been consistently rising in Alaska for the past several years, mostly due to illegal fentanyl,
  • The Federal Subsistence Board unanimously opposed two special action requests that would dramatically limit the harvest for the Western Arctic Caribou Herd for communities in the herd’s range

