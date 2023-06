Juneau’s utility rates are going up next month.

Water and sewer utility rates will go up 2% on July 1. They’ll go up another 2% in July 2024.

Water and sewer rates have gone up 2% each year since 2020. The Juneau Assembly approved the increases in 2019 to keep up with inflation. Revenue goes toward operating and maintaining the city’s water and wastewater systems.

Bill-Pay customers will need to manually update their accounts to match the new rates.