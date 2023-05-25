KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, May 25, 2023

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s greenhouse gas emissions have dropped by nearly 30% in the last decade, but now may be time to set a new goal,
  •  A timber company owned by Yakutat’s village corporation has filed for bankruptcy after a bank sued the corporation over $13 million in outstanding debts,
  • The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has requested authorization for non-lethal harassment or disturbance of marine mammals as part of a deep-water port modification in Nome,
  • After almost two months on the lam in Homer, Grubby the opossum is going to a new home at Anchorage’s zoo.

