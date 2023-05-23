May 23, 2023: Wildlife Tracking Certification in Juneau at the end of July

Wildlife Tracking Certification (Photo courtesy of Richard Cartensen of Discovery Southeast)

May 23, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Wildlife Certification Program in Juneau this July Learn to recognize tracks of mammals, birds, reptiles, and invertebrates on your landscape, and to interpret animal movement and behavior. This explorative practice reveals a hidden world of wildlife signs and develops the ability to find subtle evidence of animal presence.



Southeast Alaska Food Bank Update The food bank is currently pushing out 50,000 pounds of food per month. They may not be able to meet the needs of their member organizations. They are also building a new warehouse and are currently at about half of what they need for funding to make it happen.



Cancer Connection’s National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration of Life Walk Cancer Connection’s National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration of Life Walk is 11:00 AM, Sunday, June 4, beginning at Marine Park and ending at the Whale – Mayor Bill Overstreet Park.



