May 23, 2023: Wildlife Tracking Certification in Juneau at the end of July

On today’s program:
- Wildlife Certification Program in Juneau this July
- Learn to recognize tracks of mammals, birds, reptiles, and invertebrates on your landscape, and to interpret animal movement and behavior. This explorative practice reveals a hidden world of wildlife signs and develops the ability to find subtle evidence of animal presence.
- Southeast Alaska Food Bank Update
- The food bank is currently pushing out 50,000 pounds of food per month. They may not be able to meet the needs of their member organizations. They are also building a new warehouse and are currently at about half of what they need for funding to make it happen.
- Cancer Connection’s National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration of Life Walk
- Cancer Connection’s National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration of Life Walk is 11:00 AM, Sunday, June 4, beginning at Marine Park and ending at the Whale – Mayor Bill Overstreet Park.
Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Links:
Wildlife tracking workshop to come to Juneau: ‘Every track tells a story’ (ktoo.org)
Guests:
- Marcus Reynerson, Evaluator, Tracker Certification
- Gene Tagaban, Wildlife Certificate Tracking Trainer
- Jeremiah Beedle, Southeast Alaska Food Bank
- Julie Hamilton, Treasurer, Cancer Connection
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.