Planning to park at the airport this summer? Juneau officials would rather you not

City officials suggest Juneau residents avoid parking at the airport this summer during renovations.

The long-term parking lot will close on May 31. There’s already a temporary long-term lot north of the terminal, with detour signs on Shell Simmons Drive leading to it. Parking in the temporary lot will be limited to 14 days.

Locations for short-term parking, taxi staging and rental car parking will change throughout the summer, though short-term parking will stay where it is until mid-June.

The payment system for short and long-term parking will change, too. Starting in June, drivers will pay for parking before entering the lots – either at kiosks or on the REEF Mobile smartphone app – instead of paying on their way out.

City officials expect all of the lots will often be full. They’re asking residents to consider taking public transportation or other rides to the airport.