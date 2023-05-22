Illinois man trapped in Turnagain Arm mud dies near Hope

A 20-year-old Illinois man trapped in Turnagain Arm mud near Hope died Sunday, Alaska State Troopers said.

According to a dispatch posted Monday morning, word reached troopers just before 6 p.m. that Zachary Porter was stuck in the tidal mud flats. Troopers, as well as Hope and Girdwood firefighters, responded to the call.

“Rescue efforts were unsuccessful, and (Porter) died at approximately 6:43 p.m. after being submerged by the incoming tide,” the dispatch said. It said rescue teams recovered Porter’s body around 6 a.m. Monday.

Troopers were gathering further details on the call Monday morning. Firefighters didn’t immediately return calls requesting additional information.

Quicksand-like mud along the arm can rapidly trap unsuspecting beachgoers, and sporadic cell phone reception can keep people from calling 911.

Porter’s death comes two weeks after fire crews saved a hooligan fisherman from the mud near the mouth of the Twentymile River. Firefighters also saved a surveyor trapped up to his waist near Tidewater Slough in November. Both rescues involved the use of a special tool, which can inject air and water into the mud around a person.

Responders have urged people to travel in groups on the mud, so someone can go for help if a member of the group gets stuck, and avoid remaining in one spot for long.