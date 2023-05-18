Newscast -Thursday, May 18, 2023

KTOO

  • The Juneau Assembly Finance Committee has voted to set this year’s mill rate, which determines how much property tax the city collects.
  • First Lady Jill Biden visited Bethel yesterday, mainly to tout a telecommunications project funded with federal infrastructure money.
  • For Representative Josiah Patkotak from Utqiagvik taking time during the legislative session for subsistence is about more than just food.
  • A warm spell across Southeast Alaska this week is coming to an end, but high temperatures broke daily records in several communities across the panhandle.

