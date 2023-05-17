May 18, 2023: Stephanie Coulon from Kanaky – New Caledonia on exchange at KTOO

Stephanie Coulon in Studio 2K at KTOO (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Coulon)

May 17, 2023 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

It’s part two with Stephanie Coulon!! As Stephanie starts to wind down her exchange from Radio Djiido in Kanaky here at KTOO, we chat about the experience and also share a bit of music as well.



Defenders of Wildlife’s Electric Fence Incentive Program The Electric Fence Incentive Program is part of Defenders’ bear coexistence work in Alaska. Through this program and other projects, they aim to reduce conflict between people and bears, keeping both wildlife and communities safe.



2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is Saturday, May 20, at Twin Lakes Park. We’ll get a preview with Kirt Stage-Harvey from Alaska Peace Officers Association and athlete and health messenger Fu Bao Hartle.



2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

(Photo courtesy of Kirt Stage-Harvey)

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Guests:

Stephanie Coulon , Radio Djiido, Kanaky

, Radio Djiido, Kanaky Isabel Grant , Defenders of Wildlife

, Defenders of Wildlife Detective Kirt Stage-Harvey , Juneau Police Department

, Juneau Police Department Fu Bao Hartle , Athlete

, Athlete Clare Pavia, aka Fu Bao’s mom

