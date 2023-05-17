May 18, 2023: Stephanie Coulon from Kanaky – New Caledonia on exchange at KTOO

On today’s program:
- It’s part two with Stephanie Coulon!!
- As Stephanie starts to wind down her exchange from Radio Djiido in Kanaky here at KTOO, we chat about the experience and also share a bit of music as well.
- As Stephanie starts to wind down her exchange from Radio Djiido in Kanaky here at KTOO, we chat about the experience and also share a bit of music as well.
- Defenders of Wildlife’s Electric Fence Incentive Program
- The Electric Fence Incentive Program is part of Defenders’ bear coexistence work in Alaska. Through this program and other projects, they aim to reduce conflict between people and bears, keeping both wildlife and communities safe.
- The Electric Fence Incentive Program is part of Defenders’ bear coexistence work in Alaska. Through this program and other projects, they aim to reduce conflict between people and bears, keeping both wildlife and communities safe.
- 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics
- 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is Saturday, May 20, at Twin Lakes Park. We’ll get a preview with Kirt Stage-Harvey from Alaska Peace Officers Association and athlete and health messenger Fu Bao Hartle.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Guests:
- Stephanie Coulon, Radio Djiido, Kanaky
- Isabel Grant, Defenders of Wildlife
- Detective Kirt Stage-Harvey, Juneau Police Department
- Fu Bao Hartle, Athlete
- Clare Pavia, aka Fu Bao’s mom
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.